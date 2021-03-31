Health Minister Robin Swann receives first Covid vaccine dose

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann has received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and urged others who are eligible to do the same.

Mr Swann received his Astra Zeneca jab at Ballee community pharmacy on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone aged 45 and over is now eligible to get vaccinated by their GP, at one of the seven regional centres, at the mass vaccination centre at the SSE Arena Belfast, or at a participating pharmacy.

I am delighted to now join the almost 750,000 people in Northern Ireland who have received a Covid-19 vaccine and would encourage all those who are eligible to do the same. I have said it time and again, vaccines provide real hope for the future - so please don’t delay, take advantage of the vaccine as soon as you can. Health Minister Robin Swann

Mr Swann said it had been a “significant week” for the vaccine roll-out, with the opening of more services and the extension to the age criteria.

“It will now also be a memorable week for me personally after receiving my first vaccine from the brilliant team at Ballee Pharmacy,” he said.

“I am very grateful to the team for joining the vaccination roll-out programme, and to all the health care workers and volunteers throughout Northern Ireland who are administering thousands of vaccines to people here every day.

“Our vaccination programme continues to deliver exceptional results and while ultimate success is dependent on supplies, I think we can all be hopeful for brighter days.”Marc Mallett reports: