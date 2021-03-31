No further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

No further coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,115, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have 123 new positive cases out of 2,159 individuals tested. In the last seven days, there have been 977 positive cases.

There are currently 118 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 17 of them in intensive care and nine on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 99%, with the Causeway, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital all operating beyond capacity.

There are also five confirmed and active coronavirus outbreaks in care homes.

The latest figures come as the vaccination programme has now been opened up to anyone aged 45 and over.