PPS decisions on Storey funeral to be reviewed by senior lawyer

A senior lawyer is set to review the Public Prosecution Service’s decisions not to prosecute 24 individuals reported by the PSNI over attendance at the funeral of Bobby Storey.

The PPS confirmed on Wednesday that it had received a number of requests to review the decisions taken over alleged breaches of coronavirus restrictions.

One such request was from an elected representative on behalf of a member of the public.

A statement from the PPS explained: “In line with the procedure set out in the PPS Code for Prosecutors, this process will be carried out by a senior PPS lawyer who was not involved in taking the original decisions on this file.

“This lawyer will be assisted by obtaining the advice of Senior Counsel who is independent of the PPS and was also not in any way involved in the original decisions.”

For the sake of clarity, further enquiry around why the regulations were amended in short succession before and after the funeral or the conduct of police in engaging with funeral organisers will largely be beyond the scope of any prosecutorial review, save for any bearing they have on whether or not the test for prosecution is considered to be met. Public Prosecution Service

The PPS also said: “As the Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron indicated yesterday, it is recognised that significant sacrifices and compromises have been made by many families in abiding by both the spirit and letter of the coronavirus regulations.

“It is worth emphasising again that the lack of clarity and consistency within the Regulations (as outlined in the PPS decision rationale) referred to the specific point in time of this particular funeral, and should not undermine the value the regulations have had overall in protecting public health or their enforceability at other times and in other circumstances.”

The PPS considered police evidence files on 24 people, including several senior members of Sinn Féin – among them deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, president Mary Lou McDonald, former president Gerry Adams, Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy, TD Pearse Doherty, Policing Board members Gerry Kelly and Linda Dillon, and MLA Martina Anderson.

No prosecutions were recommended.

According to Director of the PPS Stephen Herron, two key reasons would have posed “an insurmountable difficulty if prosecutions went ahead – namely “the lack of clarity and coherence within the regulations and the prior engagement between organisers and police”.

The decision prompted First Minister Arlene Foster to claim the position of PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne is “untenable” and call for him to resign over the handling of Bobby Storey’s funeral.