Man dies in three-vehicle crash on M1 near Moira off-slip

A man in his 20s has died following an early morning crash on the M1 involving three vehicles.

The incident occurred on the westbound carriageway close to the Moira off-slip at about 4.45am on Wednesday.

The victim was the driver of one of the vehicles, according to police.

Two other people who were travelling in the same car have been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A section of the motorway, between Junction 9 at Moira and Junction 10 Lough Road, had to be closed in both directions, but has since reopened.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them on 101.