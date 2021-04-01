No further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland for a second day in a row, according to the Department of Health.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,115, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 107 new positive cases, out of 2,452 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 915 positive cases.

There are currently 112 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 17 of them in intensive care and nine on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 98%, with Antrim Area, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital all operating beyond capacity.

There are also five confirmed and active outbreak of coronavirus in care homes.

The latest figures come as Northern Ireland takes some small steps on the pathway out of lockdown, with minor easements coming into effect from 1 April.