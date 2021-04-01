Northern Ireland takes next gradual steps out of lockdown

Up to six people from no more than two household can now meet outdoors in a private garden in Northern Ireland, as the slow easing of coronavirus restrictions continues.

Ten people, from no more than two households, are able to participate in outdoor sporting activities.

Meanwhile, golf courses can reopen – but clubhouses must remain closed.

Click-and-collect purchases are also now allowed from garden centres and plant nurseries.

All other restrictions remain in place, including the stay at home message which says people must not leave home without reasonable excuse.