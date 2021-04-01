Petrol bombs thrown at police

Petrol bombs and masonry have been thrown at police during a third night of disorder in the Tullyally area, Londonderry.

One officer was hit with masonry during the unrest and police seized 15 petrol bombs.

A number of young people were involved and police are asking parents and guardians to talk to their children.

Chief Inspector Bob Blemmings said: “Young people engaging in this type of criminal behaviour are risking, not only their own safety, but they also face the possibility of a criminal conviction."This is the third consecutive night we have witnessed these reckless attacks which are harming the local community. We would appeal to parents and guardians to make sure their children are not getting drawn in to activity that will bring them to the attention of police.“We will continue to work alongside local representatives and partner agencies to ensure local residents can live in peace.”

A 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour has been released on bail pending further enquiries.