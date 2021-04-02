Cliftonville Ladies are helping to raise Stem Cell Donor Awareness in Northern Ireland by naming Eimear’s Wish as their shirt sponsor and displaying their Eimear’s Wish logo on the 2021/22 season shirts.

The family of Eimear Smyth, the young West Belfast woman who died in June 2019 from complications of a donor stem cell transplant, launched their campaign to raise stem cell donor awareness in Northern Ireland at Solitude in February.The response to the campaign has been phenomenal, with every Irish Premier League team joining the campaign.Cliftonville FC were so moved by the young woman’s story and her family’s determination to fulfil their daughter’s dying wish to raise Stem Cell Donor Awareness, that the football club’s new shirt sponsor for the ladies’ team will be Eimear’s.

Per head of population, Northern Ireland has the lowest number of people on the stem cell donor register.“We want to change that and get Northern Ireland into pole position. All 12 Irish Premier League clubs are backing Eimear’s Wish campaign and will be displaying large banners promoting Stem Cell Donor Awareness and encouraging their supporters to join the stem cell donor registry,” said Eimear’s dad Sean Smyth."Speaking at today’s announcement of our sponsorship of Cliftonville FC Ladies is an amazing honour, and a privilege.“One of Eimear’s last wishes was for me to get as many people as possible to join the stem cell donor registry in Northern Ireland.“In addition to the Cliftonville Ladies team displaying Eimear’s Wish Dragonfly logo on the shirts. Pitch side Banners will be promoting stem cell donor awareness and the club will also be using their websites to encouraging supporters to join the stem cell donor registry.“Eimear loved football. We are overwhelmed, and deeply moved by Cliftonville’s and the Irish Premier Leagues support for the campaign and to our family.“We will be eternally grateful for the love and support they have showered us with. Football is the people's game, and what better way to give back to the supporters than by creating hope for people with life threatening illnesses such as blood disease.”In the coming weeks we will be reaching out to other sporting institutions in Northern Ireland.