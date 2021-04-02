Infected Blood Enquiry hears from NI patients and families

Northern Irish patients and their families have reacted angrily at evidence from a senior doctor at the Infected Blood Inquiry.

The Inquiry has been examining treatment at the Belfast Haemophilia Centre in the 1970s and 1980s, specifically the use of a blood product called 'Factor 8'.

The Inquiry heard 16 local haemophiliacs contracted HIV.

A 14-year-old boy tested positive for HIV but his parents weren't informed. A second patient developed AIDs after being unnecessarily treated with a blood product.

In total, 112 patients were infected with various diseases.

For two days the inquiry looked at written evidence from Dr. Elizabeth Mayne, the consultant in charge at Belfast. Dr. Mayne initiated Factor 8 treatment in Northern Ireland. The Inquiry heard she felt the benefits it brought local patients outweighed any potential risks, even as fares of potential contamination emerged.

Patients from Northern Ireland are among the thousands across the UK who've died following treatment with contaminated blood products in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s.

They were infected with diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C.

Survivors and their families have struggled financially, and many were unable to work because of related illnesses.

Less than 100 infected patients remain alive in Northern Ireland.

Most suffer from a life threatening condition called Hemophilia which means their blood doesn’t clot.

The scandal continues to be examined at the Infected Blood Inquiry.

