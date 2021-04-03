Fears for further trouble after disturbance in Newtownabbey

Disturbances have broken out in Newtownabbey amid fears there may be another night of trouble ahead in Northern Ireland.

Police said they have been in attendance following reports of disorder at the Cloughfern roundabout in the O'Neill's Road area of Newtownabbey.

The PSNI has appealed for calm in the area and asked anyone with any influence in the community to try to ensure young people do not get caught up in criminality.

It comes after police revealed that 27 officershad been injured in unrest across Northern Ireland on Good Friday.

The PSNI said 15 officers were injured in Belfast and 12 officers were hurt in Londonderry during riots in both cities.

Eight people, including two boys aged 13 and 14, have been arrested as political leaders call for calm over the Easter weekend.