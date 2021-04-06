41 police officers injured in violence on Northern Ireland’s streets

A total of 41 police officers have been injured during violent skirmishes across Northern Ireland, despite appeals for calm.

In Londonderry, trouble has flared for seven nights running, while the last few nights have also seen disorder in areas including Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, and Ballymena.

Armoured police Land Rovers come under attack from missiles in Carrickfergus. Credit: PA

The Stormont Assembly is set to be recalled from Easter recess for an emergency debate on a motion condemning the attacks on police.

Justice Minister and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long called for the debate and secured the required support of 30 MLAs.

The sitting is likely to take place on Thursday.

Mrs Long has said there is “simply no excuse for violence” and that it must stop “before lives are lost”.

I am appalled at the violence that has been demonstrated towards police officers, who day and daily put themselves on the front line to protect communities and keep people safe. They should be supported by all of us for doing their job, not attacked because of it. Justice Minister Naomi Long

Mrs Long said she had spoken with Chief Constable Simon Byrne to “assure him of my full support” and added that her thoughts were with those officers who had been injured.

“The scenes we have witnessed over the past few nights have resulted in nothing but property destroyed and lives endangered,” she said.

“Once again, we see adults drawing children and young people into violence and disorder.

“All too sadly, there are young people who left home with a clean record and will be waking up in the days ahead looking at the prospect of a criminal record - the consequences of which will stay with them for the rest of their life.”

Police respond to disorder in the Sandy Row area of south Belfast. Credit: PA

Throughout Easter Monday, masked loyalist bands marched through towns including Portadown, Ballymena and Markethill.

The Parades Commission was not notified about the marches, as is required for such events in Northern Ireland.

Amid the disorder that erupted, petrol bombs and masonry were among the missiles used to attack police, while cars and bins were also set alight.