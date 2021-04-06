Man seriously injured in Co Armagh stabbing

A man has been seriously injured following a stabbing in Co Armagh.

The man, in his 20s, was sitting in his vehicle in the Ard Aveen Park area of Bessbrook when he was attacked through the open window by another man armed with a knife at around 4.40pm on Monday.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are thought to be serious but not life threatening.Detectives would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who may have witnessed what happened. Alternatively, information can also be anonymously provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sinn Féin Councillor Declan Murphy said the incident has caused deep fear and huge annoyance within the community.

"This incident has caused fear and deep annoyance within the local community."Actions like this have no place in our society particularly at this time when our health service, as well as other frontline statutory agencies and indeed communities are doing what they can to fight against Covid-19."Anyone with information about this incident should bring it immediately to the PSNI.”