Three arrested over house parties in Belfast’s Holyland

A total of 94 Cov4 notices which can amount to £200 fines have been issued and three people have been arrested as police in south Belfast dealt with house parties into Easter Tuesday morning.

Police received a number of reports of anti-social behaviour in the Holyland area of the city throughout Easter Monday afternoon and into the early hours of Tuesday.

They dispersed numerous groups of people and, further to the Cov4 notices, also issued 11 Cov2 notices which amount to a warning.

Four people have also been reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “While local officers will be making follow-up enquiries, it is disappointing that we continue to receive reports about noisy parties and anti-social behaviour in this residential area.

“In light of last night’s events, police are currently in the Holylands and will continue to have a nightly policing operation in this area this week.

“Local residents should be respected and should not have to contend with this type of behaviour.”

Northern Ireland remains under tight restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.