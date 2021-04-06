Three more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Three more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It puts the official death toll as recorded by the department at 2,121, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 57 new positive cases.

The department’s full coronavirus data dashboard, including details of hospital admissions, is not being updated over the Easter holidays.

Full service resumes from Wednesday 7 April.