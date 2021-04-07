No further coronavirus related deaths in Northern Ireland

No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.The latest reporting period is over 24 hours.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department stays at 2,121, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 88 new positive cases, out of 1,264 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 561 positive cases.

There are currently 97 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 12 of them in intensive care and ten on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 96%, with the Royal Victoria, and the Ulster Hospital all operating beyond capacity.

There are also six confirmed and active outbreak of coronavirus in care homes.