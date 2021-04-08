55 police officers injured over past six nights of trouble

Credit: Trouble has flared across Northern Ireland over the past week.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne says 55 police officers have been injured during trouble over the past six nights in Northern Ireland.

In a tweet, the PSNI chief thanked officers for their "continued dedication and professionalism" and appealed again for an end to violence on the streets.

The latest disorder unfolded in west Belfast on Wednesday evening after crowds gathered on either side of the Lanark Way peace wall gates.

Police were attacked and petrol bombs were thrown.

Simon Byrne updated the Executive on Thursday morning, ahead of a recall of the Assembly to discuss the escalating public order situation.

In a statement, the Executive Office said: "Attacks on police officers, public services and communities are deplorable and they must stop."

The violence is unfolding at a time of increasing rancour in the political sphere amid tensions over Brexit's Irish Sea trade border and the fallout from the police's handling of a mass republican funeral that took place during pandemic restrictions last year.

All four main unionist parties, including the DUP, have called for Simon Byrne to quit over how his service dealt with the funeral of former IRA leader Bobby Storey.

Mr Byrne has vowed not to resign and has signalled a desire to engage with people who have concerns about policing in the region.

On Thursday morning, DUP leader and First Minister Arlene Foster weeted: "I have spoken with the chief constable as he briefs political parties.

"Thoughts are particularly with those officers injured by the unjustified ans unjustifiable violence of recent days. Those responsible must be subject to the full rigour of the law.

"All must be equal under the law."