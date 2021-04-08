Executive to meet after night of violence in Belfast

Executive ministers are set to meet on Thursday morning, ahead of a recall of the Assembly to discuss recent scenes of violence in Northern Ireland.

A bus was set on fire in the Lanark Way area of west Belfast on Wednesday, while petrol bombs, bricks and bottles were thrown at police - and a press photographer was assaulted.

The disturbances took place on both sides of the interface, with attempts made to close the gate as officers tried to contain the violence.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "I am deeply concerned by the scenes of violence in Northern Ireland, especially attacks on PSNI who are protecting the public and businesses, attacks on a bus driver and the assault of a journalist.

"The way to resolve differences is through dialogue, not violence or criminality."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the Executive will meet for the briefing at 10am, an hour before MLAs are recalled to the Assembly.

She tweeted: "The Executive will meet tomorrow morning to be briefed on the violence and street disorder which is causing huge distress in local communities at this time.

"Those involved in violence, criminal damage, manipulation of our young people and attacks on the police must stop."

Violent scenes including attacks on police, petrol bombings and rioting have taken place repeatedly on the streets of Belfast and Londonderry throughout the past week.

Wednesday night saw clashes between loyalists and nationalists at peace line street that links the Shankill Road with the Springfield Road in west Belfast.

The unrest has been attributed to tension in loyalist communities over the Northern Ireland Protocol on Brexit and the PSNI's handling of alleged coronavirus regulation breaches by Sinn Fein at the funeral of republican Bobby Storey.

First Minister Arlene Foster condemned the attacks on Twitter, saying: "There is no justification for violence. It is wrong and should stop.

"This is not protest. This is vandalism and attempted murder. These actions do not represent unionism or loyalism.

"They are an embarrassment to Northern Ireland and only serve to take the focus off the real law breakers in Sinn Fein. My thoughts are with the bus driver."

Taoiseach Micheal Martin also condemned Wednesday night's events, tweeting: "I utterly condemn the violent attacks on police, a journalist, and bus driver over recent days in The North.

"Now is the time for the two Governments and leaders on all sides to work together to defuse tensions and restore calm."

Plans to recall the Assembly were already underway after Alliance Party leader Naomi Long secured the required support of 30 members to force a return.

Ms Long - who serves as justice minister - said it is her party's intention to get all parties at Stormont to "unite around a call for calm and the cessation of violence".

Some 41 police officers had been injured and 10 people arrested over the disturbances, prior to the events on Wednesday night.

The violence has been blamed on anger in response to a decision by the Public Prosecution Service not to pursue prosecutions against members of Sinn Fein who attended the funeral of Mr Storey last year despite restrictions over gatherings, as well as Brexit and localised issues in the south-east Antrim area.