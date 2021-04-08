Water cannon used as fresh violence flares in Belfast

A water cannon has been deployed as police are attacked by youths throwing petrol bombs and fresh violence flares on the streets of Northern Ireland.

The latest disorder has broken out in the largely nationalist Springfield Road area of Belfast on Thursday evening.

Petrol bombs are used to attack police. Credit: Presseye

There is a heavy police presence as armoured PSNI Land Rovers line the road.

The water cannon is being used to hold back crowds of youths attacking officers in riot gear.

A masked youth hurls a petrol bomb at police in Belfast. Credit: Pacemaker

Earlier, footage cirulating on social media showed youths with their hoods up and many wearing masks pelting police vehicles while being cheered on from the sidelines.

The latest scenes come after several days of rioting in predominantly loyalist areas, said to be some of the worst in the region in recent years, and despite calls for calm from cross-party politicians and inter-denominational church leaders.

On Wednesday night, trouble centred around the Lanark Way interface area in west Belfast.

Crowds gathered on either side of the peace wall gates, which were broken open at one point as police tried to restore order and eight officers were injured.

Recreational rioting is a term often used in Northern Ireland. Scenes of youths pelting police lines is an all too familiar and depressing phenomenon. But it is important to say that the violence witnessed over recent days, while destructive and mindless, has not appeared out of nowhere. The reasons for this eruption of violence are as complicated as they are numerous...

- UTV Political Editor Tracey Magee in her blog From Brexit to sectarian anger

A bus was also hijacked and set alight and a press photographer was attacked by masked men and had his cameras damaged.

A total of 55 police officers have been injured over several consecutive nights of violence.