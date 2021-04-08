Two more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Two more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,123, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 98 new positive cases, out of 1,913 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 535 positive cases.

There are currently 102 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 12 of them in intensive care and nine on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 101%, with Antrim Area, Daisy Hill, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital all operating beyond capacity.

There are also five confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.