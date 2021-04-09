Burning barricades block roads in latest Northern Ireland disorder

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video: The scene of fresh violence in the Tiger's Bay area of Belfast

Youths are blocking roads in Belfast and Coleraine with burning barricades in the latest disorder on the streets of Northern Ireland.

Police have come under attack again from youths throwing missiles in the Tiger's Bay area of north Belfast.

At least one car and numerous bins have been set alight.

A car is burned out by rioters in the Tiger's Bay area of north Belfast. Credit: Presseye

There is a heavy police presence, including armoured PSNI Land Rovers, riot police, and dog units and people are being urged to stay away.

There is also some disorder in the nearby New Lodge area.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Muir Clark said: “We would appeal for calm in the area and ask anyone who has influence in communities, please use that influence to ensure young people do not get caught up in criminality and that they are kept safe and away from harm tonight.”

Meanwhile, trouble has also broken out in the Portrush Road area of Coleraine in Co Londonderry, close to the Ballysally estate, on Friday evening.

SDLP MLA for East Londonderry Cara Hunter branded the scenes “shameful”.

This is a time for calm. Things don’t need to escalate. Young people don’t need to end up with criminal convictions. I’m appealing for everyone to exercise their influence to reduce tensions in our community. Cara Hunter, SDLP MLA

“The last thing people in this community want is further disruption,” Ms Hunter said.

“I understand that tensions are running high, but resorting to this kind of behaviour only damages local people and services.

“The crowd burning refuse, blocking roads and intimidating people in this community needs to stop. They need to go home and let people get on with their lives.”

A burning barricade blocks a road in Coleraine, Co Londonderry.

Violence has now flared across Northern Ireland over several nights, with more than 70 police officers injured.

It has largely involved loyalists, however - after clashes between both sides at an interface area at Lanark Way in west Belfast on Wednesday night - Thursday night saw violent scenes predominantly involving nationalist youths in the Springfield Road area.

A water cannon had to be used as officers tried to hold off those pelting them with missiles including petrol bombs and fireworks.

Further loyalist protests had been planned for Friday night, but it is understood they were to be postponed following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Political and community leaders have urged those involved in rioting and disorder to stop before someone is seriously hurt or even killed.

A sign in Belfast calling for the postponement of ongoing protests. Credit: PA

Police have said they do not believe the violence has been "sanctioned and organised by proscribed organisations".

Earlier, a statement from the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) - an umbrella group representing the UVF, UDA and Red Hand Commando - claimed that none of its groups were involved in rioting "either directly or indirectly".