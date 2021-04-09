Talks after water cannon used during fresh Belfast disorder

Politicians are due to hold talks with the Northern Ireland secretary following a further night of disorder in Belfast.

Police officers were attacked by youths throwing petrol bombs as trouble broke out in the Springfield Road area on Thursday evening.

A water cannon was used to hold back crowds of youths, amid a heavy police presence that included lines of armoured PSNI Land Rovers, officers in riot gear, and police dog teams.

Earlier, footage circulating on social media showed youths – many with their hoods up and wearing masks - pelting police vehicles while being cheered on from the sidelines.

The PSNI holds the only six water cannons in the UK and they have not been used in Northern Ireland since serious unrest in the summer of 2015.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis is in Belfast to meet with the Stormont party leaders amid condemnation of the disorder which has seen more than 50 police officers injured over the past week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheál Martin have called for a calming of tensions, while the White House said it is "concerned by the violence".

On Thursday, the Stormont Executive unanimously passed a motion calling for an end to the disorder.

In a joint statement, all five main parties – the DUP, Sinn Féin, SDLP, UUP, and Alliance Party - said: “While our political positions are very different on many issues, we are all united in our support for law and order and we collectively state our support for policing and for the police officers who have been putting themselves in harm's way to protect others.

“We, and our departments, will continue to work together to maximise the support we can give to communities and the PSNI to prevent further violence and unrest."