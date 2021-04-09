Two more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Two more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health.

One of these deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, with the other occurring before this period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,125 although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 113 new positive cases, out of 1,895 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 553 positive cases.

There are currently 99 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 10 of them in intensive care and nine on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 102%, with the Causeway, Daisy Hill, the Royal Victoria, South West Acute and the Ulster Hospitals all operating beyond capacity.

There are also 5 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

The latest figures follow news from the Northern Ireland Research and Statistics Agency that the weekly coronavirus death total here is now the lowest it has been since early October.

There were 10 fatalities in the week ending 2 April, bringing NISRA's total number of deaths to 2,919.

The data, reported every Friday, provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the daily death roll reported by the Department of Health. The department's statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus. NISRA obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.