Cookstown security alert ends after 'First World War remnant' found

A security alert in Cookstown has ended after a suspicious object was found to be a First World War remnant.

A number of homes were evacuated in the Beechway area of the town on Sunday while Army Technical Officers inspected the object.

Inspector Michael Patton said: “It is believed the object may be a remnant from the First World War.“Residents have now returned to their homes, and I am keen to thank those who were inconvenienced for their patience and understanding.”

Cordons were in place for a time but have since been removed.