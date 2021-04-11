Cookstown security alert ends after 'First World War remnant' found
A security alert in Cookstown has ended after a suspicious object was found to be a First World War remnant.
A number of homes were evacuated in the Beechway area of the town on Sunday while Army Technical Officers inspected the object.
Inspector Michael Patton said: “It is believed the object may be a remnant from the First World War.“Residents have now returned to their homes, and I am keen to thank those who were inconvenienced for their patience and understanding.”
Cordons were in place for a time but have since been removed.