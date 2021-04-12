Coronavirus lockdown restrictions slowly ease in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has taken some gradual steps out of lockdown with the "stay at home" messaging replaced by "stay local" and "work from home" messages.

Post-primary students, years eight to 11, have returned to school on Monday, after all other classes resumed before the Easter break.

The number of people who can meet outdoors in a garden, including children, has also increased from six to 10.

READ MORE: Stormont Executive agrees timetable for full school return in NI

Outdoor retail such as car dealerships and garden centres is reopening, and click and collect services will resume.

Outdoor sports training will now be allowed for recognised clubs, in groups of up to 15 - provided all indoor facilities except toilets remain closed.

People planning to get married or enter a civil partnership will be permitted to view potential venues for ceremonies at a limit of up to four people.

The number of people allowed to attend such ceremonies will also increase, at a level informed by a risk assessment for the venue.

There was one further death linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland on Sunday and an additional 89 positive cases, according to the Department of Health.