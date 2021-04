A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted hijacking of a car in Co Londonderry.

It happened in the Irish Green Street area of Limavady at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect, who is aged in his thirties, was detained at the scene and remains in custody, as of Monday morning.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the area at the time to get in touch.