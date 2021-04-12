Nightingale hospital in Belfast de-escalated

The Nightingale facility at Belfast City Hospital has now been de-escalated.

The Belfast Trust said it comes as "a significant milestone as we continue to fight the Covid-19 pandemic".

Patients with coronavirus will be treated at the Mater Hospital, as before the autumn surge.

In a statement, the trust said Belfast City Hospital will continue to provide care and treatment to patients across a range of specialities including haematology and renal services.

However it added that it will also be necessary to maintain flexibility within the system to respond to any potential further surges of Covid-19.