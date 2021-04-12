No further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,129, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 97 new positive cases, out of 4,290 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 717 positive cases.

There are currently 84 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – eight of them in intensive care and six on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 96%.

There are also five confirmed and active outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes.

The latest figures come as Northern Ireland takes tentative steps out of lockdown, with all pupils returning to school and some other minor easements.

It is hoped that dates for further restrictions being lifted – including the reopening of close contact services like hairdressers, non-essential retail, and outdoor hospitality – will be announced later this week.