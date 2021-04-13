Cars damaged in Omagh arson attack

Two cars have been damaged in an arson attack in Omagh during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A fence and windows of a property in the Gortview Close area of Lisanelly were also damaged in the attack.

Sergeant Kilkey said, “At around 12:30am this morning, we received a report that a black Renault Clio car parked in the driveway of a house in the area was on fire.“A silver Volkswagen Polo which had been parked beside the vehicle was also damaged during the incident as well as a fence and the front windows of the property.

Our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service were already in attendance and extinguished the fire."

Police have appealed to anyone with information on the attack to come forward.