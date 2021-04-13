Man, 30, appears in court over disorder in north Belfast

A man allegedly threw a petrol bomb and tried to inflict serious harm on police during rioting in Belfast, a court has heard.

James Edwards, 30, is charged in connection with disorder at North Queen Street on Friday 9 April.

Violence flared in the area as part of a week of serious unrest across Northern Ireland.

Edwards, of North Queen Street, appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court on charges of rioting and possessing a prohibited weapon - namely CS spray.

He faces further counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to police with intent, and throwing a petrol bomb.

Allegations of possessing a Class C drug were also put to him.

A PSNI officer said he could connect him to the five charges.

With no application for bail during the brief hearing, Edwards was remanded in custody for four weeks.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall ordered him to appear again by video-link on Tuesday 11 May.