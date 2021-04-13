No further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland for a second day in a row, according to the Department of Health.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,129, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been recorded.

The latest figures also show there have been 112 new positive cases, out of 2,607 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 774 positive cases.

There are currently 77 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospital across Northern Ireland – seven of them in intensive care and five on ventilators.

There are also five confirmed and active outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes.

It comes as more than one million people across the UK have now taken part in Covid-19 research – including over 26,000 participants in Northern Ireland.

Dr Janice Bailie, from the HSC Research and Development Division within the Public Health Agency, said: “Never before has research been more important, and the fight against coronavirus has put it at the forefront of all our minds.”

It’s important to recognise how far we’ve come, and it could not have been done without the people who stepped forward to contribute to the studies and make the research possible. Dr Janice Bailie, Public Health Agency NI

“HSC R&D Division continues to ensure that Northern Ireland is well placed to participate in Covid-19 research,” Dr Bailie added.

“Praise must be given to the entire research infrastructure in Northern Ireland for how it has responded to the Covid-19 crisis.”

Studies are ongoing and participants are continuing to be recruited on a daily basis.

More information about taking part in research