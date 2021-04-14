56 year old man arrested in connection with murder of Danny McClean

A 56 year old man has been arrested by the PSNI's Major Investigation Team in connection with the murder of Danny McClean.

The suspect was arrested under the Terrorism Act in north Belfast on Wednesday in connection with Mr McClean's murder in February this year.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives.

54-year-old Mr McClean was a former senior member of Óglaigh na hÉireann and was shot dead behind the wheel of his car in the Cliftonville Road area of north Belfast in February 2 2021.

A dissident republican, Mr McClean also spent five years serving in the British army.