Police attacked while responding to shooting in Derry

Police responding to a gun attack in which a man was shot in both legs in Londonderry have been attacked with petrol bombs.

The shooting, branded “reckless” and a “barbaric act” by officers, happened in the Meenan Drive area of Derry’s Bogside shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday.

The victim was alerted by banging at the front door of his flat before being confronted by three or four masked individuals who had made their way inside.

He was shot in both legs and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

The fact those responsible thought it was acceptable to shoot in a built-up area shows the contempt they have for people in the community. PSNI Detective Inspector Hughes

Meanwhile, a small crowd gathered and attacked police at the scene, throwing a firework and a number of petrol bombs.

PSNI Detective Inspector Hughes said: “This violent shooting attack can only be described as completely reckless.

“The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by, or struck another property.

“It is utterly appalling.”

Sinn Féin MLA for Foyle Karen Mullan has also condemned the gun attack.

“This is not what the people of this area want or need and those responsible must stop,” she said.

“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the police.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information about what happened to contact them on 101, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.