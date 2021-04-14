One further coronavirus-related death recorded in Northern Ireland

One further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland for a third day in a row, according to the Department of Health.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department now stands at 2,130, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been recorded.

The latest figures also show there have been 97 new positive cases, out of 2,032 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 780 positive cases.

There are currently 70 inpatients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital across Northern Ireland – eight of them in intensive care and five on ventilators.

There are also 4 confirmed and active outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes.

The Department of Health also confirmed 1,062,178 vaccine doses have now been administered in Northern Ireland - over 10,000 of these being given in the last 24 hours.

838,049 people have received their first dose.

224,129 people have received their second dose.

The latest figures from the Department of Health come ahead of a crucial Executive meeting tomorrow.

Ministers are expected to discuss possible dates for the further easing of Coronavirus restrictions with hopes that the non-essential retail and close contact sectors may get dates for reopening.