Police seeking witnesses after pedestrian injured by car in Ballymena

A 29-year-old woman is in hospital after an incident in Ballymena that may have involved a blue Ford Fiesta car.

Police say they are investigating a collision and are trying to establish exactly how the pedestrian came to be injured.

The incident happened at about 8.40am on Tuesday on the Woodtown Road, just outside the Co Antrim town.

PSNI Sergeant Jock McToal said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this collision, and exactly what occurred.

“We believe, at this time, however, the offending vehicle may be a blue Ford Fiesta and we’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened and who may have recorded dash-cam footage.”

He added: “In particular, we want to hear from anyone who may have seen what we believe to have been the vehicle involved on the following roads: Edenbane Road, between Garvagh and Kilrea; Bann Road and Craigs Road, between Kilrea and Cullybackey; and Ballymena Road and Cullybackey Road between Cullybackey and Ballymena.

“If you were travelling on these roads from 8am onwards and think you saw what we believe to have been the offending vehicle, call us on 101.”