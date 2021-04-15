Man, 21, in hospital after west Belfast shooting

A 21-year-old man is in hospital after he was shot in the leg in a paramilitary-style attack in west Belfast.

The attack happened in the Summerhill Road area of Dunmurry on Wednesday just after 10:25pm.

Police believe two men were involved in the shooting which happened in a residential area, close to a sports facility.

Detectives have described them as being of slim build and wearing dark coloured clothing.

The shooting happened in the Summerhill Road area of Dunmurry Credit: Press Eye

Inspector McCullough said: “While our enquiries are at an early stage, this shooting bears the hallmarks of a paramilitary style assault. Those who carried out this barbaric act do not represent the interests of the local community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They use violence to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent."

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2053 of 14th April 2021.

You can also submit a report online or ring Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.