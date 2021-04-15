Man held amid probe into Danny McClean murder released

A 56-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of dissident republican Danny McClean in north Belfast has been released following questioning.

The man was detained in the north of the city on Wednesday under the Terrorism Act.

Police say their investigation into the killing is continuing.

Danny McClean was a former senior member of Óglaigh na hÉireann, but spent five years serving in the British Army.

He was shot dead by a lone gunman while sitting behind the wheel of his car in the Cliftonville Road area on 2 February.