Police appeal after 5-year-old girl knocked off bike in Lurgan

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 5-year-old girl was knocked off her bike in Lurgan.

The child suffered a broken elbow and leg from the crash, which happened on Dill Avenue in the town on Tuesday evening.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision between 6:10pm and 6:20pm to get in touch.

Sergeant Meaney said: “Police received a report that a collision had taken place between a silver VW Golf and a bicycle in Dill Avenue some time between 6.10pm and 6.20pm.

“A five-year-old girl, who had been riding the bicycle, sustained a broken elbow and a broken leg in the collision, and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1486 of 13th April 2021.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online.