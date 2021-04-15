Two more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Two more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,132, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 159 new positive cases, out of 2,849 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 833 positive cases.

There are currently 76 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – eight of them in intensive care and six on ventilators.

There are also three confirmed and active outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes.

The latest figures come as Stormont ministers are set to agree a series of fresh lockdown relaxations.

It is understood dates are likely to be given for how things could open up in Northern Ireland over the coming weeks and months.

UTV understands close contact services could resume from 23 April, non-essential retail by 30 April, and outdoor hospitality and gyms by 10 May.