Of the nearly one million people given the Coronavirus vaccine in Northern Ireland, two people have suffered from a rare immune system-linked blood clotting syndrome, according to new data from the UK medicines regulator.

It is believed one of these cases was fatal.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) also said there were 100 cases of people suffering blood clots throughout the whole of the UK - that is despite nearly 21 million first doses of the Oxford/Astrazeneca jab being administered.

The figures show that 22 of 100 these people have died.

However, the new data shows that nearly 48,000 people have died of Covid since the vaccine was introduced.

These figures from the regulator cover those to have had rare clots up until April 5th 2021 - since this date, 1,081,565 vaccine doses have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The latest report says that the benefits of the vaccine at preventing Covid still remain higher than any potential risk in all but the youngest age groups.

In Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, under 30s without underlying health conditions will be given an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine following data surrounding a 'extremely rare' risk of blood clots.

Speaking when the change in policy surrounding the vaccine for younger age groups, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride said he still strongly encouraged everyone to come forwards for their vaccine when they were offered it.

“The risk/benefit calculation is different for those under 30, due to the reduced threat posed to this age group by COVID and the availability of other vaccines," Dr McBride said.

WATCH: Dr Michael McBride speaking to UTV on April 8 2020.

"For the rest of us, it is essential to understand that COVID-19 represents a much greater risk. COVID-19 has claimed many lives in Northern Ireland and left many others with debilitating long-term health issues," Mr McBride added.

"It is also the case that COVID infection itself brings an increased risk of blood clots."