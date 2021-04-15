UTV understands the Stormont Executive has agreed the following lockdown relaxations in Northern Ireland.

April 23 Close contact services, hairdressers and beauty salons, reopen.

Outdoors visitor attractions reopen.

Driving lessons can resume. Theory and practical driving tests resume.

Outdoor competitive sport will be allowed with numbers not exceeding 100. No spectators allowed.

Equine assisted learning and therapy can take place outdoors and indoors, limited to 30 people.

Close contact services including hairdressers can reopen on April 23.

April 30

All remaining non-essential retail to reopen.

Self-contained tourist accommodation, such as caravans and rented holiday homes, can operate.

Caravan parks will be allowed to reopen April 30

Licensed and unlicensed premises can serve customers in outdoors settings in groups of six from no more than two householders.

Removal of curfews on takeaways and off licenses.

Reopening of gyms.

Limit on outdoor gatherings in domestic gardens increased to 15 people from no more than three households.

May 24 indicative date

Licensed and unlicensed premises can operate indoors.

Rest of tourist accommodation

Domestic gathering indoors

Indoors visitor attractions reopen.

Return of indoor group exercise, with numbers limited to suit the size of venue.

Wedding receptions and post-burial events can take place in indoor hospitality venues.