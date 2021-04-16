Latest weekly Nisra data puts NI’s Covid-19 death toll at 2,936

The latest weekly data from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency shows there were 14 coronavirus-related deaths in the week 3-9 April, bringing the total to 2,936.

Nisra does note the figures for that week may be affected by registration office closures over the Easter holidays.

The comparative total number of deaths by 9 April reported in the daily figures issued by the Department of Health was 2,127.

The discrepancy arises from the different ways deaths are recorded.

2,936 Total number of coronavirus-related deaths in NI by 9 April, according to Nisra

The Department of Health’s figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, while the Nisra figures are based on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

The latter therefore includes both confirmed and suspected cases and cases where Covid was either a contributing factor or the main cause of death.

Of the 2,936 deaths recorded by Nisra, 65.9% occurred in hospitals, 26.3% in care homes, 0.5% in hospices, and 7.4% at residential addresses or other locations.

When taking into account both deaths in care homes and deaths in hospital of care home residents, the figures show that care home residents account for 34.3% of all Covid-related deaths.

However, Nisra notes that no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the virus.

According to the agency, the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 9 April (week 14) was 245 – 43 less than the previous week and 92 less than the five-year average of 337.