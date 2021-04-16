Second man shot in legs in Londonderry this week

A police investigation is underway after a man in his 50s was shot multiple times in his legs in Londonderry.

The shooting happened at a house in the Whitethorn Drive area of the city on Thursday night shortly before 11pm.

Police report that two men forced their way into the house and shot the victim 'a number of times in his legs'.

The man is in hospital receiving treatment for his wounds.

It's the second shooting in the city this week.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, a man was shot in both legs in the Meenan Drive area of Derry's Bogside.

Sinn Féin councillor Paul Fleming condemned the shooting.

In a statement he said: “This is the second such shooting in the city in a week. These attacks need to stop immediately."

There is no place for these type of incidents in our society and those behind them need to realise that and go away. Paul Fleming, Sinn Féin

Anyone with information on the attack has been asked to contact officers at Strand Road by calling 101, quoting reference number 2083 of 15 April 2021.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.