One more coronavirus-related death recorded in NI

One more person who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,133, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 119 new positive cases, out of 2,342 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 824 positive cases.

There are currently 69 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – nine of them in intensive care and five on ventilators.

There are also four confirmed and active outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes – an increase of one, after the number of outbreaks had fallen to its lowest level of three a day earlier.

The number of such outbreaks has been falling steadily since January when a peak saw almost 150 outbreaks in care homes.