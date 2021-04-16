Tyrone teenager teams up with Afghanistan's Women's Orchestra to promote peace

A Tyrone teenager has teamed up with the Afghanistan's Women's Orchestra for a music video aimed at promoting women's rights and peace.

Cara Monaghan, 16, only discovered she was a gifted singer while receiving treatment for a rare heart condition.

Now she is on a singing mission to help build peace. The music - based on a popular Afghan song - is performed by members of the Afghan Ensemble, Zohra, and young female musicians from Northern Ireland. Cara, who sings on the video, also wrote the lyrics.

"I just thought about being a woman and how it inspires me, like my mother, godmother, and granny inspire me."

Since the song was recorded, the Ministry of Education in Afghanistan has banned girls of 12 years and older from singing in public arenas.

Cara believes music has the power to heal.

"I hope I help the women over in Afghanistan to get their music back.

"I think music is very healing to everyone, especially to musicians like me and others."

The project is aimed at peace-building and highlighting women's rights and is in partnership with local inter-cultural arts charity Beyond Skin, founded by Darren Ferguson.

"On the Afghan side, security was a real issue there, because these girls are up against dark forces who do not want them to do music or get an education.

"They managed to pull it [the song] together brilliantly."

Recent rioting in Belfast has turned the spotlight on young people but the Charity looks beyond the stereotype.

"They're not the problem, they're actually the solution when we give them the right tools and the right support and enable them to do what they need to do to make the world better.

"It is not just about equality, it is about equity as well.

"These are young girls with a voice - they are voicing real concerns that women have in this world, especially in Afghanistan, where there is an imbalance of equality.

"It is a very powerful song and lyrics - beautifully sung and the power behind it is pretty remarkable."

Video report by Barbara McCann: