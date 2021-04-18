Man shot by police in Londonderry

A man has been shot in the chest by police in Londonderry.

It happened at 10.45pm on Saturday 17 April.

The PSNI said officers "responded to a report of concern for safety for a man at an address in Celandine Court in Gobnascale at approximately 10.45pm."

"As officers were dealing with the incident, a police firearm was discharged and the male sustained a chest injury," a spokesperson said.

"He remains in hospital at this time."

A police officer sustained knife wounds to his arm and head during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has been informed and is investigating.

Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson said she is "deeply shocked" and "very concerned" about the shooting of a "vulnerable individual by the PSNI."

Ms Anderson said: "The man is in intensive care in hospital and my first thoughts are that I hope he will survive his injuries.

"A police officer also suffered a stab wound during the incident. Thankfully the officer has been released from hospital and I hope he too makes a full recovery."

She said she has contacted senior police and the Police Ombudsman to convey her "grave concerns that lethal force has been used in this incident."