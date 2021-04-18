No further Covid-19 related deaths recorded in NI

Credit: The latest figures show 788 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the last seven days.

A total of 82 further cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health said.

There were no further deaths reported.

The total death toll linked to the virus remains at 2,135.

It brings the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus to 119,032 people since the pandemic began.

There were 68 people with Covid-19 in hospital on Sunday, with seven in intensive care units.

The hospital bed occupancy stood at 94%.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland now stands at 1,128,654, according to the Department of Health data.

As of Sunday, some 860,313 people had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 268,341 people had received two doses.