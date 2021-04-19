Covid test centre opens at Belfast City Airport

George Best Belfast City Airport has opened a new Covid-19 testing facility with leading global diagnostics company, Randox. The test centre, purpose-built by leading Belfast building firm H&J Martin, offers quick and affordable PCR and antigen (lateral flow) tests.

Its opening coinciding with the resumption of international flights from Belfast City Airport to Amsterdam Airport with KLM. Airport Operations Manager, Judith Davis, explained why the new centre is needed: “Currently the Dutch Government requires all passengers entering the Netherlands to have taken and returned a negative result from both a PCR and an antigen (lateral flow) test.

"Providing this service on-site is the ultimate convenience for our passengers. “These tests, which must be pre-booked, aren’t just reserved for passengers flying from Belfast City Airport but are also available for non-flying members of the general public. “The fact that results from the antigen tests are returned within one hour, and a digital ‘safe to fly’ certificate is issued directly to the passenger’s mobile device, is also another huge bonus and adds a further layer of convenience for our customers who need to travel.”

The public will have to pay £85 for each PCR test, with antigen tests available for £45.

Speaking of the partnership with Belfast City Airport, and the importance of this test facility, Project Manager at Randox, Sophie Boyd, said: “Randox are committed to supporting those wishing to undertake international travel, including holidays, and the travel industry. In doing so we believe we will be improving wellbeing and supporting employment. “As flights resume and we open the Randox Health Travel Centre at Belfast City Airport we will provide competitive, effective and efficient testing to support the travelling public.