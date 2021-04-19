Football fans in NI voice concerns over European Super League

Fans in Northern Ireland say they fear a European Super League would be the death of football - and its supporters clubs.

It comes after England's six biggest clubs announced they would take part in an elite, invite-only competition with other European teams.

Amid reactions to the news, some of football's top governing bodies have have warned those involved would be banned from playing in other competitions.

Fans from the Manchester United and Liverpool supporters clubs here have also been sharing their views.

"It's going to be hard for people to follow the club and means more time off work," Nigel Shields from Omagh Man Utd Supporters Club told UTV.

"Financially it's going to be harder as well, so definitely I can see it being the death of supporters clubs."

David White, secretary of the Dungannon Liverpool Supporters Club, said he doesn't believe the Super League will happen.

"I feel at the minute it's a posturing by the big six clubs - they're saying we earn all the money and we want a bigger slice of the pie," he said.

"Is it greed? Yes possibly. Would we be disappointed that grassroots football in England would be affected? Of course we would."

