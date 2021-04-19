Investigation after footage shows child finding gun

An investigation is underway after footage emerged of a child finding a gun in east Belfast.

The video - which appeared on Twitter - shows a young boy with what's believed to be an air rifle which was found on Sunday in the Pitt Park area.

Police say it has been recovered for further examination.

A local councillor has condemned those responsible.

PUP representative Dr John Kyle said: "It goes without saying that concealing weapons in an area where children play is extremely dangerous.

"It will end up with some child being seriously injured.

"There shouldn't be guns in the community - there's no need for them, they will only result in injury, people being maimed or killed - so we need to find a way to talk."