Man arrested in relation to capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

A man in his 30s has been arrested in relation to the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

He was arrested in the Dundalk area shortly before 8:30am on Monday morning and is being detained in the Garda Station in the town.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead in January 2013 during the robbery of Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth.

The arrest comes six months after a Co Armagh man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Mr Donohoe.

29 year old Aaron Brady from New Road in Crossmaglen was sentenced in October 2020 in what was the longest murder trial in the history of the state.